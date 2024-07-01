Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Holdings Increased by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSVFree Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 6.2% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Waterway Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $14,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 25 LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.78. 521,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,026. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

