Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,258,000 after buying an additional 495,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $344.24. 6,344,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.74. The firm has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

