Dynavax Technologies’ (DVAX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $43,126.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 227,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

