Echo45 Advisors LLC Buys 118 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,999. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

