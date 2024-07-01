ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,437,000 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 6,409,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.0 days.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ECNCF remained flat at $1.23 during trading on Friday. 4,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,210. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

