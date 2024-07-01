ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,437,000 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 6,409,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.0 days.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ECNCF remained flat at $1.23 during trading on Friday. 4,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,210. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.
ECN Capital Company Profile
