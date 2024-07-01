Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.50. 809,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,946. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $245.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

