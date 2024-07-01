Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

EDUC opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Educational Development Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

