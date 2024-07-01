Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eiffage Trading Down 0.2 %

EFGSY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.47. 1,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472. Eiffage has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $23.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37.

Eiffage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.8737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Eiffage’s previous dividend of $0.60. Eiffage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

