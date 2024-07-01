Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Barclays

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,600,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,083,000 after purchasing an additional 467,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,139,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,425,000 after purchasing an additional 852,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,239,000 after purchasing an additional 143,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

