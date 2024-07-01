Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 61.77% from the company’s previous close.
Emera Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. Emera has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $43.89.
Emera Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Emera
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.