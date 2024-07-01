Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 61.77% from the company’s previous close.

Emera Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. Emera has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

