Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Trading 6.3% Higher

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) was up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Approximately 9,610,505 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 8,179,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.08 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Empyrean Energy

In other news, insider John Laycock acquired 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($39,325.13). Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

