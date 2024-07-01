Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Trading 6.3% Higher

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) was up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Approximately 9,610,505 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 8,179,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).
Empyrean Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.08 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at Empyrean Energy
In other news, insider John Laycock acquired 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($39,325.13). Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.
About Empyrean Energy
Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Empyrean Energy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.