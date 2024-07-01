Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the May 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Enghouse Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGHSF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.50. 491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

