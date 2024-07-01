Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the May 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Enghouse Systems Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EGHSF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.50. 491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34.
Enghouse Systems Company Profile
