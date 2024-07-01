EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $125.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 639.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

