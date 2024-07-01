EOS (EOS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $75.69 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000922 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000684 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001667 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000684 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

