EOS Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $80.34 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000678 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001633 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

