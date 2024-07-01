Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Update

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,310. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.58. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Equities analysts predict that Epiroc AB will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.1731 dividend. This is a positive change from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Epiroc AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

(Get Free Report)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.