Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July 1st (AGR, AGRX, AHPI, AIT, AMKR, AMT, ATHX, ATRI, ATUS, AUMN)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, July 1st:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Avangrid Inc alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR). They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK). They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI). They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX). They issued a buy rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR). They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ). They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI). They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN). They issued a sell rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS). They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB). TD Cowen issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.