Equities Research Analysts' New Coverage for July 1st (AGR, AGRX, AHPI, AIT, AMKR, AMT, ATHX, ATRI, ATUS, AUMN)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, July 1st:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR). They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK). They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI). They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX). They issued a buy rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR). They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ). They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI). They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN). They issued a sell rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS). They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB). TD Cowen issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

