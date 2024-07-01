Ethereum Classic Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $23.38 or 0.00037085 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and $110.05 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,048.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.88 or 0.00615213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00118001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00266502 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00045649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00070780 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,747,043 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

