Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

About Evertz Technologies

Shares of EVTZF stock remained flat at $9.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $11.87.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

