EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Down 35.7% in June

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EVgo Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ EVGOW opened at $0.15 on Monday. EVgo has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.
About EVgo
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EVgo
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.