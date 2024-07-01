EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Down 35.7% in June

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EVgo Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVGOW opened at $0.15 on Monday. EVgo has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

