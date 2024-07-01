Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 0.2%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $114.86 and last traded at $114.89. 2,693,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 18,240,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.12.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average is $109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $455.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.8% in the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

