Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 42,043,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 113,260,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $203.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.