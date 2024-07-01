Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Up 78.4% in June

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,000 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the May 31st total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 79.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FMAO stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 96,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $27.78.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.35%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.