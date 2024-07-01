F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Short Interest Update

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 645,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

NYSE FG traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $38.05. 142,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. F&G Annuities & Life has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $48.71.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

