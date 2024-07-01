Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,877. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

