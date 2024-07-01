Financial Life Advisors Acquires 7,254 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 54,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 541,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,504. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.07. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

