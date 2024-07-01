Financial Life Advisors Has $28.08 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Life Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 11.7% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $28,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.24. The company had a trading volume of 482,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,325. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

