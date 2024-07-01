Financial Life Advisors Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

IYH traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $60.89. The stock had a trading volume of 99,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,540. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

