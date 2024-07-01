Financial Life Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Financial Life Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,519 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,533,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 52,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 43,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,693. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

