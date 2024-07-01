Financial Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,937,000 after buying an additional 2,577,793 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.42. 9,419,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,583,810. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90. The company has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

