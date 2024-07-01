Financial Partners Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,088,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11,872.2% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 567.9% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $182.55. 933,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,857. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.94 and its 200-day moving average is $177.19. The company has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.