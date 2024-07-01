Financial Partners Group LLC Purchases 745 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,748 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.3 %

MCD stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.84. 8,958,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.31 and its 200 day moving average is $279.07. The firm has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

