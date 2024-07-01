FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Update

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,836,800 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the May 31st total of 8,752,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98,368.0 days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FCBBF remained flat at $15.00 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, overdrafts, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as trading of CFDs, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

