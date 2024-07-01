FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Update

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,836,800 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the May 31st total of 8,752,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98,368.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FCBBF remained flat at $15.00 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $15.00.
