Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Update

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the May 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 557.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCMGF remained flat at $8.01 on Monday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.

