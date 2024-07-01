First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FEM stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $23.89. 80,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,461. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.