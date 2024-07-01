First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FEM stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $23.89. 80,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,461. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 460,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 65,598 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 413,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32,466 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2,216.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 354,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 339,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

