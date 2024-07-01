First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 154,441 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 75,996 shares.The stock last traded at $67.31 and had previously closed at $68.06.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average is $68.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 83.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

