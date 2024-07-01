First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,997 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,895 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,480.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,412 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,132 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,313,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,331,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock remained flat at $17.36 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,312. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

