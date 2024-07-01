Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Foresight Group (LON:FSG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.61) target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Foresight Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

FSG stock opened at GBX 470 ($5.96) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 453.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 442.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £545.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,238.10 and a beta of 0.40. Foresight Group has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 506 ($6.42).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from Foresight Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Foresight Group’s payout ratio is presently 10,476.19%.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.

