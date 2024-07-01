Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Forrester Research Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $326.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $100.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
