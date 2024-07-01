Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FC. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FC opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 120.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.7% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 48,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

