Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Fuji Electric Price Performance
FELTY traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,901. Fuji Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.
About Fuji Electric
