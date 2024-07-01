Fundamental Research Analysts Give Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) a C$0.35 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.35 price objective on Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Minerals stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. Fortune Minerals has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.13.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

