Fundamental Research Analysts Give Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) a C$0.35 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.35 price objective on Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Fortune Minerals Stock Performance
Fortune Minerals stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. Fortune Minerals has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.13.
About Fortune Minerals
