G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded up 109% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 112.4% against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $28.42 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00046516 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.