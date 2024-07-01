Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.0280 on Major Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $60.51 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 34,316,943,041 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,249,176,264 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

