Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.47

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 165130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 176.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Genesis Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 95,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

