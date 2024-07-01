Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives $6.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

GETY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

NYSE:GETY opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Getty Images has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Getty Images news, Director Chinh Chu sold 88,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $364,035.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,608,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,379,804.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $26,721.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 246,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 88,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $364,035.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,608,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,379,804.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,432 shares of company stock worth $974,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,554,000. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth $104,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

