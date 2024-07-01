GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on GFL shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$66.00 target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

