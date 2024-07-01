Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Down 32.4% in June

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,700 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 982,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ AIQ opened at $35.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -209.59 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
