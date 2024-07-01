Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Down 32.4% in June

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,700 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 982,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $35.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -209.59 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $30,760,000 after buying an additional 470,066 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 363.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,397 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 297,491 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,238,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 182.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,710 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 247,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,892,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

