Golden Road Advisors LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Golden Road Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $262.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,635. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $480.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.88 and a 200-day moving average of $273.58.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
