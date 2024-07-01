Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 24,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 346,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,603. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.